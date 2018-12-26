Mac Miller’s Mom Reveals Christmas Message 3 Months After Rapper’s Death

Mac Miller’s mother is counting her blessings during the first holiday season without her son.

The late rapper’s mom shared a photo of her Christmas Eve dinner on Instagram Tuesday, captioning it, “We spent the most wonderful night with favorite friends.. that are our family. The love in the food and the atmosphere was transcendent.. so grateful…”

She continued, “Thank you Ian the master chef and Fig and with the company of Preston.. blessings.”

Miller, posthumously nominated for Best Rap Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards for his album Swimming, died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol at the age of 26 in his Studio City, California home in September, according to a November statement by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

“Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” Miller’s family said in a statement to TMZ at the time. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

The “Blue Slide Park” artist has been mourned not only by fans of rap and fellow musicians, but by the city of Pittsburgh, where he was born, raised and buried.

Nearly two months after his death, Miller’s life was celebrated and his legacy honored at a benefit concert in Los Angeles for his newly-formed Mac Miller Circles Fund, a part of The Pittsburgh Foundation supporting youth arts and community-building programs.

In attendance at the tribute were many of Miller’s former collaborators and friends in the music world, including Action Bronson, Chance the Rapper, Dylan Reynolds, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D, John Mayer, Miguel, Njomza, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Thundercat, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign and Vince Staples.

Meyers, who was in attendance at the concert, said at the time, “The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life. His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Karen Meyers