Mac Miller’s Secret Instagram Account Uncovered With Rare Video of Late Rapper

A secret Instagram page run by the late Mac Miller was uncovered by fans this week, showing the Swimming performer in a lighter mood as he parodies vaping.

On July 2, 2017, Miller launched an account called “cloudywithachanceofawesome69.” That day, he shared seven posts while vaping in a car.

“It’s Cloudy With A Chance of Awesome outside! Welcome to my channel guys. Get ready for some super dope content!!! Please subscribe. Float on bros,” Miller wrote in the caption for the first post.

In one post, Miller refers to himself as “Lars” and suggests people vape while eating hard candy. Later, he showed viewers a trick called “Chef Boy RD,” in which he tries to vape while his nose is plugged with small tomatoes.

On July 3, 2017, Miller shared two more videos. In the first, he taught viewers a trick called “Kaluha,” where you vape after drinking coffee. The clip ends with him spitting out the coffee.

The second video that day shows Lars’ friend “Trevor” – Miller wearing a white bathrobe and sunglasses – blowing vape smoke in the air with a hairdryer.

The tenth and last post on the page was shared on July 6, 2017. Miller shared a screenshot of a The Hill tweet showing Rep. Duncan Hunter vaping during a Congressional hearing.

The Instagram account came to light during the same week that Spotify shared a posthumous Miller release. The music streamer shared live performances of “Dunno” and a cover of Billy Preston’s “Nothing From Nothing” recorded live in New York City.

Miller died on Sept. 7, 2018 from an accidental overdose. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office released the results of its toxicology report, which showed he had fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system. Fentanyl is the same drug reportedly found in musician Prince’s system.

Miller’s death came four months after he crashed his car into a utility pole, and confessed to police he was driving under the influence. He had broken up with singer Ariana Grande days earlier.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” Grande wrote in an Instagram post a week after Miller’s death. “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Photo credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images