Mac Miller Honored by Pittsburgh Steelers’ James Conner With Special Cleats

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner paid tribute to the late rapper Mac Miller, a Pittsburgh native, with special cleats for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Thank you Mac,” Conner wrote on Twitter, alongside photos of the special white cleats. The shows included black and white images of Miller on the outside, with “RIP” on the right shoe’s tongue and “MAC” on the left’s. The front of the shoes also included the titles of Miller’s songs.

According to TribLive, the shoes were designed by sneaker artist and Duquesne University student Brennan Bizon, who shared photos of the shoes on Instagram. Bizon took the photos at Blue Slide Park, which Miller named his first studio album after.

“Very humbled to play a part in this project. Made in honor of an amazing artist and human gone too soon, Mac Miller. Customized for [Conner] for this Sunday,” Bizon wrote on Instagram. “I went to Blue Slide Park to photograph these shoes. There was an amazing energy in the park, with so many people there to pay respect and kids enjoying the playground. Mac meant so much to this city and always will. Rest Easy Mac.”

Like Miller, the 23-year-old Conner is a Pennsylvania native. He was born in Erie, went to high school in Millcreek Township and played at the University of Pittsburgh before the Steelers drafted him last year.

Conner had eight carries for 17 yards, and five receptions for 48 yards, as well as a rushing touchdown, in the Miller tribute cleats. Unfortunately, the Steelers lost 42-37 and are still looking for their first win of the young 2018 season.

Miller died on Sept. 7 at age 26, at his home in Studio City, Los Angeles of a suspected overdose. And although his official cause of death has not been determined, pending results of a toxicology test.

Miller died less than five months after breaking up with singer Ariana Grande. Since his death, Grande has shared a handful of tributes to the rapper.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will,” Grande wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside an old video of the two together. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

