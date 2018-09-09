Elton John Performs Touching Tribute to Mac Miller

Sir Elton John paid tribute to the late rapper Mac Miller during a performance in Miller’s homestate Pennsylvania Saturday night.

Elton John dedicates Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me to Mac Miller: “Mac, wherever you are, I hope you’re happy now” 😢 pic.twitter.com/oJHNfVFqdz — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) September 9, 2018

John kicked off his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Allentown Saturday. Before performing “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” John dedicated the song to Miller, who was born and raised in Pittsburgh.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to Mac Miller,” John told the audience, reports USA Today. “Unbelievably, 26 years of age, and passed away yesterday. It’s inconceivable that someone so young, and with so much talent, could do that. And I just would like to pass all of our love and best wishes to his loved ones, his family, his friends. And, Mac, wherever you are, I hope you’re happy now.”

John joined the chorus of celebrities who spoke out after Miller’s death on Friday. The “Self Care” rapper was 26 years old, and reportedly died from a drug overdose.

Miller’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, also paid tribute to Miller on Instagram by sharing a simple black and white photo of the performer.

“A friend like Mac is a very rare,” producer Thundercat, who was set to tour with Miller this fall, wrote on Twitter. “I felt like he cared about me not just as a musician, but as a real friend. The kind of friendship you can’t make up. We shared everything, laughed at everything, you don’t find that type of love very often. He made me feel less crazy.”

Miller’s cause of death is still officially undetermined. It is listed as “deferred” until the toxicology tests are completed. Authorities reportedly found very little evidence of drug use at his home, but that does not rule out an overdose. Authorities told TMZ they believe someone at his home cleared the scene of evidence of drug use before the paramedics arrived Friday afternoon.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” Miller’s family said in a brief statement. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

Miller was open about his struggles with drug abuse throughout his career. In one of his last interviews though, Miller said he did not think of himself as a drug addict.

“If a bunch of people think I am a huge drug addict, OK. Cool. What can I really do? Go talk to all those people and be like ‘Naw man, it’s really not that simple?’ Have I done drugs? Yeah. But am I a drug addict? No,” Miller told Rolling Stone in August.

Photo credit: Elton John – Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rocket Entertainment; Mac Miller: CBS