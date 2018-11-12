Lorde Accuses Kanye West and Kid Cudi of Ripping off Her Stage Show

Lorde took to her rarely-used Instagram page to accuse Kanye West and Kid Cudi of ripping off her stage design during their Sunday night performance in Los Angeles.

The “Green Light” singer shared photos from West and Cudi’s show on her Instagram Story, alongside photos from her own Melodrama world tour last year. In each photo, there is a box suspended above the stage with performers inside.

During Lorde’s shows, she would have a dancer inside while she sang, but later got inside the box herself during the performance. One photo shows Lorde using the stage prop as far back as Coachella 2017.

In the last Instagram Story post, Lorde added a caption reading, “I”m proud of the work I do and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they chose to try it on themselves. But don’t steal – from women or anyone else – not in 2018 or ever.”

As TMZ points out, West did use a floating platform stage during his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour, but it was a much different design compared to what Lorde used.

Lorde must have been shocked seeing West and Kid Cudi allegedly copy her because she rarely uses social media. The New Zealand-born singer, who shot to fame with her hit “Royals,” rarely uses Twitter or Instagram. She has not posted photos on Instagram since April 5 and has not tweeted in a year.

Lorde and West have a history together. In 2014, they worked on a remix of her song “Yellow Flicker Beat,” notes Billboard. She also covered West’s songs, “Love Lockdown” and “Runaway,” during her Chicago stop on the Melodrama tour. In a 2014 Billboard interview, Lorde called West her “idol.”

Lorde is still on her Melodrama World tour. She finishes up the Latin America leg on Saturday in Mexico City. The tour was met with some controversy last fall when Lorde cancelled a scheduled performance in Tel Aviv, Israel after pressure from Palestinian activists.

Earlier this month, Lorde signed on as the new patron for MusicHelps, which was previously known as the New Zealand Music Foundation.

“Since the start of my journey, our local music industry has consistently shown me so much support and compassion, and it’s a privilege to be able to help give back,” Lorde said in a statement. “Community care is a huge part of what makes our industry the family that it is, and utilising the power of music to help as many people as possible is a mission that speaks to me on many levels. I can’t wait to get started.”

