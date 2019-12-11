Lizzo Says ‘Hold My Beer’ After Racking up Yet Another Accolade Amid Controversial Week

Even though she’s been caught up in a bit of controversy recently, Lizzo is focusing on the positives in her life instead. On Dec. 11, she showcased one of those positives, which just so happened to be a major honor from Entertainment Weekly, who announced that Lizzo was one of its Entertainers of the Year on Dec. 11, noting that the singer has had a whirlwind 2019.

Seeing as though she’s appeared alongside Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, racked up some extraordinary Spotify numbers, and had many of her singles become instant classics, there’s no doubt that 2019 was a year to remember for Lizzo.

YOU THOUGHT IT WAS OVER? HOLD MY BEER— Thank you @EW ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/ODvVua3vP5 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 11, 2019

In her interview with EW, Lizzo spoke about that very success and noted that it didn’t happen overnight. “Everybody says that and I’m like, ‘It took 10 years to get to this point!’” she told the publication.

“Mainstream success happens very fast, and that’s why people think it’s overnight… But it’s cool, y’all are going to discover my discography, dig deeper,” she added. “You’re gonna see some pictures of me back when I was wearing $20 wigs.”

If you know anything about Lizzo, you’d know that the singer is not afraid to be 100 percent herself. And, as she explained to EW, she’s not going to stop being authentically Lizzo anytime soon.

“I try to be as real as I can on the internet, because the thing that people liked about me in the first place is that I’m TMI,” she said. “So if I want to send a picture of my ass on my story or lay in a tub of Skittles naked and post it on my grid, it’s so cool that I have the power to do that.”

In addition to her honor from EW, Lizzo has received many other accolades recently. Just this past week, the singer has told fans about her achievements from both Spotify and Billboard. On Twitter, she showcased how well her single, “Good as Hell,” has been doing, as it has reached No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 ranking.

Additionally, on Instagram, she showcased some of her incredibly impressive numbers on Spotify. As she detailed, Lizzo received over one billion streams on the music app from listeners in over 70 countries. Talk about a “Good as Hell” year.