Lizzo Receives Spicy Compliment From Rihanna Following Show-Stopping VMAs 2019 Performance

Lizzo’s performance at the 2019 VMAs earned her a coveted NSFW compliment from Rihanna, and the rapper was overjoyed. Lizzo brought her brash style to the award show on Monday, and later revealed that she had gotten a message about it from one of her idols. The explicit praise made her day.

Lizzo stole the whole show on Monday when she performed at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Afterwards, the “Truth Hurts” singer gave a wide-ranging interview with Entertainment Tonight, discussing the performance and her rise to fame in general.

This included the revelation that Lizzo had gotten props for her show from Rihanna herself. She said that she got a note from the singer in a direct message on social media. Even that short communication came with inspiration.

“She DM’ed me to tell me that I performed good,” Lizzo said. “She said I f—ed the stage like it was my side b—. Don’t get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard a— line! I might take that line.”

“Listen, we need a video of Rihanna in the studio, period,” Lizzo added. “I am not going to bother her, ’cause I know what that feels like, so I am going to let her do what she ought to do. I love Rihanna.”

Lizzo’s ET interview covered plenty of other topics as well. The 31-year-old spoke to a reporter on Tuesday morning, while her VMAs performance was still fresh. However, she did find time to discuss upcoming projects as well, including her collaboration with Justin Timberlake.

“I had fun doing it,” Lizzo said. “Collaborations, for me, is about the energy and the relationship. I mean, it is Justin Timberlake, so I am not trying to be like, ‘Ahh, I didn’t have a good vibe with Justin Timberlake.’”

Timberlake teased his project with Lizzo earlier this month, posting a video of them together in the studio. There is still no word on when it will come out, but Lizzo promises it is a genuine and authentic creation.

“We had a lot of fun, we laughed a lot, he’s got great energy,” she said. “And so do I, and so, hmm, whatever we do will be made from love and made from fun. He gets lit in the studio. He goes crazy. He was like, “Turn up!’ It’s his world, we’re all kind of living in it.”

As if all of this musical success were not enough, Lizzo is taking another turn on the big screen next month with her role in Hustlers, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart and Cardi B.

“It is a really cool movie to be a part of, like, ‘Damn, I’m a part of that movie!’” Lizzo exclaimed. “I’m just so happy to have the small part that I have and if [Jennifer] asked me to be on a song with her and Cardi B, ya know, I definitely wouldn’t say no. It would be lit. It would be fun, like, shake, shake, shake, shake it!”



Hustlers hits theaters on Sept. 16.