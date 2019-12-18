Lizzo Cancels Yet Another Show, Fans Concerned

Lizzo still isn’t feeling “Good As Hell,” and its sparking concern among her fans. On Monday, the “Truth Hurts”rapper announced that she was forced to cancel her Tuesday night performance in Hartford for the Hot 93.7 Jingle Jam after having canceled a separate performance in Boston. The string of cancellations comes as the performer battles the flu, an illness that saw her temperature skyrocket to over 100 degrees earlier in the week.

“To my Hartford fans and Hot 93.7, I am so sorry I have to cancel my performance tomorrow due to the flu,” she said in a statement on Monday, according to NBC Connecticut. “I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you.”

After announcing the Hartford cancellation, Lizzo later took to Twitter to update fans on her health, asking fans to “please pray for me.”

Y’all I’ve never been this sick please pray for me — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 16, 2019

The tweet, combined with the cancellations, only added to concern for her health, with many fans rushing to wish her a speedy recovery.

“Dearest, the flu is nothing to mess with. If you are short of breath go to the hospital, this current strain goes to pneumonia in a finger snap,” one fan warned. “I’ll pray too but make sure you are getting good medical attention first & foremost.”

“Girl that is rough. Stay strong tons of fluids and sleeeeepppp. Sleep helps rejuvenate the body when it’s in a resting state,” another wrote. “Stay cozy.”

“Complications from the flu come on fast and hard,” a third chimed in. “I went to the ER last year and ended up staying in the hospital 2 weeks. Get professional care as soon as possible, please!”

Scheduled to take place at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie were also scheduled to perform at the Tuesday night event, though the entire event has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Live Nation will issue automatic refunds.

Just a day earlier, the “Truth Hurts” singer had announced that she would unfortunately have to bow out of the KISS 108’s Jingle Ball at the TD Garden Sunday night because of the flu, issuing a similar statement to the one released Monday.

The Grammy nominated artist has been battling the illness for the past few days and has documented the experience on social media to keep her fans in the loop. She had first revealed she was sick on Saturday, when she took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself being treated with IV fluids. On Sunday, she revealed that she had a fever that had dropped from 102.8 degrees to 101 degrees.

Thankfully, the singer seems to be on the mend, and in a tweet shared Tuesday, she revealed, “NO MORE FEVER THANK U GOD,” crediting her fans’ support for helping her get better.