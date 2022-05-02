Priscilla Presley Weighs in on Austin Butler's Performance as Elvis Presley in Biopic

✖

Priscilla Presley has been vocal in her support and praise for the upcoming biopic on ex-husband Elvis Presley's life from director Baz Luhrmann. Her latest comments on the film came after a private screening with "[Memphis Mafia member] Jerry Schilling," and one of the standouts is the lead, Austin Butler.

"Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding," the Naked Gun actress wrote. "Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him...he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine"

Butler landed the role around the time his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hit theaters, where he played the infamous Manson family killer Tex Watson. Fans of the actor were already aware of his talent, though, with his time on Zoey 101 in 2005. He also might be appearing in Sting's role in Dune: Part Two, portraying Feyd-Rautha if the rumors are true.

But Elvis is looking to be his breakout role, taking on the look, sound and feel of Presley. Butler talked about his efforts with this performance in an interview with Vogue back in April and another with The Hollywood Reporter when the trailer was released. "When I began the process, I set out to get my voice to be identical. That instills fear. So that got the fire burning," Butler told the outlet. "I feel such a responsibility to Elvis and to [ex-wife] Priscilla and [daughter] Lisa Marie, and all the people around the world who love him so much."

As Priscilla Presley goes on to say about the film, it's the true story of the rock icon with the creative flair that many expect from Luhrmann. "This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker's relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered," She wrote. "Tom Hanks was Col Parker in this film. What a character he was. There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both. The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis' journey, penned by a directer who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film."

Elvis will hit theaters on Jun. 24, finally giving fans a chance to enjoy the COVID-delayed film on the big screen. Will fans feels similar to the former Mrs. Presley?