Elvis Presley's Ex Priscilla Marks Special Graceland Anniversary

Priscilla Presley has made it her mission to keep Elvis Presley's legacy alive. In a recent social media post, she took the time to dedicate a special post to the 40th anniversary of the opening of Graceland. Graceland is a mansion on a 13.8-acre estate in Memphis, Tennessee once owned by the icon. His daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, inherited Graceland after his death in 1977. Priscilla commemorated the anniversary with an Instagram post of her attending the grand opening of the historical landmark. "Forty years ago today Graceland was opened to the public. We thank all of you who have visited Graceland, revisited, made life long friends at Graceland and have brought your family's to Graceland. His legacy remains and will always remain with your dedication and support," she captioned the post.

Elvis and Priscilla's love story is one that's been reported on fiercely. He famous courted the beautiful young woman for eight years, first meeting her when she was just 14-years-old during his stint in the Army while serving in Germany. The attraction was instant and they began dating and remained in touch after he returned home to America, with Priscilla occasionally visiting Elvis in the states. She moved permanently to the U.S. in 1963 under strict conditions from her parents that Elvis marry her.

They wed in Las Vegas on May 1, 1967 when Priscilla was 21-years-old. He was 37. They welcomed their only child, Lisa Marie, the following year. Priscilla insists that they never fully consummate their union until their wedding night.

The marital bliss was short-lived. In her 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, she alleged that Elvia became disinterested in her when she became pregnant. Per Priscilla, she began affair with a karate instructor, Mike Stone, for comfort.

They separated in 1972, with their divorce becoming final a year later. It was Priscilla's decision to open Graceland to tourists in 1982.

She never remarried and has maintained much of Elvis' estate. Priscilla even kept her marital name.