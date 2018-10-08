Insane Clown Posse Member Attempts to Dropkick Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst During Concert

Insane Clown Posse Member Shaggy 2 Dope attempted to dropkick Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst during a concert and it was all caught on video.

As reported by The Blast, the interaction took place on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at the Rock Allegiance festival at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Limp Bizkit was performing their song “Faith” when Shaggy came out and attempted top dropkick Durst but fell short — only connecting just slightly — and landed hard in the stage.

Security then rushed the stage and pulled Shaggy away, with Durst later calling the rapper a “p—.”

A number of people have commented on the dropkick, with many Twitter users finding it to be pretty funny.

i know it has nothing to do with football but I think the ICP dropkick should be honorarily included in tonights #CmonMAN — jordan buckley (@JordanETID) October 8, 2018

“shaggy 2 dope from ICP dropkicked Fred Durst mid song. EVERYTHING IS WRESTLING. I’ve been trying to tell you,” one person joked.

“please enjoy today’s best story, in which Shaggy 2 Dope of ICP gets in trouble for trying to assault Fred Durst with terrible pro wrestling,” someone else quipped. “In 2018!”

my man Shaggy-2-Dope flying through the air to throw a drop kick at Fred Durst. hahaha. ICP are the GOATS !!! — R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) October 8, 2018

While there are no official explanations as to why Shaggy may have had it out for Durst, Consequence of Sound quoted a Redditor who offered a possible reason.

“Well it all started 20 years ago when ICP was trying their hardest to sell out,” the commentor explained. “They performed at Woodstock and after was told ‘Fred wants to meet with you’ they had no idea who the f— Fred was.”

“I guess Fred Durst was a mega superstar and egoed out on them hard like wouldn’t look at them or anything while he talked,” the Reddit user added. “He invited them on the Family Values tour with Korn and all those bands then at the last minute told them to f— off outside and booted them. They were on this huge festival show Monster sponsored together and I’m assuming he was a c— again.”

Neither Durst nor Shaggy appear to have commented on the development, but Limp Bizkits DJ Lethal reportedly did, based on some Instagram screenshots posted by Metal Injection.

“Haters wanna hate. But can’t take the heat!!! Bro step up!! Man to man. No suckerstage rushing,” the posts on Lethal’s account read. No word on if Shaggy plans to take Lethal up on his “man to man” offer.