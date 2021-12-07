Lil Wayne Allegedly Pulls Rifle on His Own Bodyguard

Rapper Lil Wayne is under investigation for allegedly pulling an assault rifle during an argument with one of his own bodyguards at his home in Hidden Hills, California. The bodyguard spoke with police and when they arrived at Wayne’s home to interview him, the “I Do It” performer was already gone. A source close to Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., told TMZ he denies the allegation.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that one of Wayne’s bodyguards told police there was a “fight” between him and the rapper at Wayne’s home. The alleged incident happened on Dec. 1, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told Rolling Stone. The argument got physical and Wayne pulled out a firearm, the bodyguard claimed.

The guard claims Wayne demanded he leave his home after the argument began. The guard went to the bathroom before leaving, which led to Wayne “dramatically” escalating the incident. The guard claimed Wayne took out an AR-15 rifle. At that point, the guard ran out of the house to the gated community’s guardhouse. The guard called the police at that point reports TMZ. The argument reportedly began when Wayne accused the guard of taking photos and leaking them to the press.

Police arrived at Wayne’s home, but he was already gone. A source close to the rapper told TMZ he denies the allegations and claims he does not own a weapon now. Meanwhile, police are skeptical about the guard’s story, since he did not have any visible injuries or marks caused by an alleged physical altercation, sources told TMZ. The guard also does not want to press charges against Wayne, but the police are still investigating.

Lil Wayne has faced several legal issues over the years. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to a felony gun charge in New York and was sentenced to a year in prison. After an incident in Florida in December 2019, Wayne faced a federal charge of possessing a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty in December 2020. He was set to be sentenced in January, but President Donald Trump granted Wayne a full presidential pardon before he left office.

Wayne’s most recent release is Trust and Babies, a mixtape recorded with Rich the Kid that was released in October. He also worked with former The Voice coach Alicia Keys, on her new album, Keys, which will be released on Friday. According to the tracklist Keys revealed on Instagram, Wayne appears on the song “Nat King Cole.”