Lil Peep Wrote Heart-Wrenching Instagram Post Before His Death

Rapper Lil Peep passed away this week from a suspected drug overdose and now a heart wrenching Instagram post that he wrote the same day as his death has been discovered.

On the same day that he died, Lil Peep, real name Gustav Åhr, posted a photo of himself and captioned it, “When I die You’ll love me.”

That comment has turned out to have terribly ironic timing, and that sentiment wasn’t lost on followers saddened by his death.

One fan wrote, “Wish he knew how soon this would be true,” and another said, “Bless your soul. You are in our hearts…”

As previously reported, Åhr’s body was discovered by his manager on his tour bus prior to a show he was to put on in Tucson, Arizona. While there’s no official confirmation at this time, it’s believed that an drug overdose is the cause of death.

Åhr was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Long Island, New York. He dropped out of high school and moved to Los Angeles when he was 17 in order to persue his music career.

While he only just recently released his first official album, “Come Over When You’re Sober,” Åhr put out several EPs and mixtapes as Lil Peep between 2015 and his death.

After his passing, many of Åhr’s famous friends, such as Blink-182’s Travis Barker and singer Sam Smith came out to share sympathy at his passing. Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz also expressed sadness, writing on twitter, “Theres something about this that hurts a little bit more,” and adding, “All I’m thinking is what I could’ve said or done.”