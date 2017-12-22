Good Charlotte Releases Lil Peep Tribute Track

The music industry was rocked by the news of Lil Peep’s sudden death, and now the guys in Good Charlotte have released a tribute track to the fallen rapper.

At a memorial for Lil Peep earlier this month, the band debuted a cover of his song “Awful Things,” and they’ve now released an official version of the tune.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden recently opened up about Lil Peep and what lead them to do the tribute, per a story from AltPress.

“We had just started talking to Peep’s whole team about collaborating on a tour or something, literally two weeks before he died. We were big fans,” Madden said. “Obviously when he passed away, we had already had a conversation started. They knew we were big fans, and he had said he was a fan of ours, so there was a lot of mutual love there.”

This rendition of “Awful Things” was done with love, for Peep, his family, friends and fans, to celebrate his life, talent and career. Thanks for all the love you shared Peep. You are missed, but through your art you will live forever. https://t.co/M1r3x03NSt pic.twitter.com/3KGKOLrIAs — Good Charlotte (@GoodCharlotte) December 22, 2017

The singer went on to describe how the tribute track came together. “They asked us if we wanted to do something to participate in the memorial. We were overseas on tour in the U.K., so we put together that cover. It was kind of crazy—we put it together, recorded it, filmed it, all in a matter of two or three days,” he explained.

Finally, Madden said, “We just wanted to do something to be a part of the memorial and show our love to Peep and his fans and his family and his friends. To be there in spirit and to be there musically. We were just really happy we could put it together in time and be a part of it. It was as special for us as anything we’ve ever done.”

Lil Peep passed away last month after overdosing on fentanyl and xanax, according to a toxicology report.