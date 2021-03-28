Lil Nas X Releasing 'Satan Shoes' With Drop of Human Blood

✖

Lil Nas X is set to release a sneaker out of your wildest dreams (or, maybe, nightmares). In light of the release of his music video for "MONTERO" (Call Me By Your Name), in which he can be seen giving the devil a lapdance, Lil Nas X is collaborating with MSCHF to release a pair of black and red Nike Air Max 97s that the devil himself was wearing in the video. To add another wild touch to the sneakers, they even come complete with a drop of blood in the midsole, per Cassius Life. If you want to get your hands on a pair, they will retail for $1,018.

Fans noticed that in the "MONTERO" music video, the devil could be seen wearing a pair of Nike shoes. For Lil Nas X's biggest fans, you can obtain a pair of those very shoes for yourself. MSCHF, which also collaborated with Drake for his "Jesus" shoes, teamed up with Lil Nas X in order to come up with a very unique pair of "Satan's Shoes." In a promotional photo for the sneakers, the "Old Town Road" rapper, who's sporting red locks and a very interesting pair of snake eye contacts, can be seen holding up one of the sneakers, which features a black and red design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasxmedia)

These sneakers will only be available for a limited time, as only 666 pairs are being made, an obvious reference to the devil's number. As previously mentioned, the shoes will retail for $1,018 and feature a drop of blood in the midsole. There is also a bible verse written on the side, "Luke 10:18," which has to do with the devil's banishment from heaven. The sneakers will reportedly be released on Monday, March 29.

This decision to release "Satan's Shoes" has been met with a ton of controversy, with some even accusing Lil Nas X and Nike of promoting satanism by collaborating on this project. In light of the controversy, Nike released a statement in which they noted that they were not involved in the making of this pair of shoes. Their statement read, per Input Mag, “We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”