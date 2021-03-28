Lil Nas X's Satan Lap Dance From New Music Video Sparks Controversy

Rapper Lil Nas X raised the controversy of the week on social media with his new music video "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)." The ambitious video follows versions of Lil Nas X through biblically-inspired scenes, ending in a rendition of Hell where he gives the devil himself a lap dance. The video was obviously meant to shock and prompt conversations, and so far it has done just that.

The "MONTERO" music video is a CGI-heavy odyssey from the Garden of Eden to Heaven and back again, populated mostly by reflections of Lil Nas X himself. Ignoring the symbolic interpretations of the video, most viewers have been preoccupied with the last third of it, where Lil Nas X slides down a long pole into Hell and meets the devil on a throne. He then dances seductively through the last verse and chorus of his song before snapping the devil's neck, taking his horns for himself, and sprouting black angel's wings.

Naturally, this kind of evocative imagery has sparked some controversy around the young rapper, but that's no accident. At the same time, fans are praising the video for pushing the conversation on LGBTQ+ expression forward. In either case, it is all the more surprising to see this video from the young rapper who became famous for "Old Town Road."

While fans and critics react publicly to the video, Lil Nas X has been reacting publicly to those reactions as well. The rapper is famously straightforward on social media, and he has weighed in on the controversy there several times since the video came out on Friday. Scroll down for a look at the public conversation so far.