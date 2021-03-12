Lil Nas X Mocks Millennials Attacking Gen Z for Trying to Cancel Eminem

✖

Lil Nas X is coming for the millennial whose viral video putting Gen Z on blast for trying to "cancel" Eminem didn't exactly hit home. The "Old Town Road" rapper took to TikTok where he mocked a young woman whose video of herself rapping to "Forgot About Dre" went viral for all the wrong reasons. In his video, Lil Nas X exaggerates the original poster's cackle and raps, "Generation Z wants to cancel Eminem? / Generation Z wants to cancel Eminem? / Yeah, listen up, Generation Z, you're a generation of Z / Z, generation of Z."

He gives a few more halfhearted cackles before ending the TikTok, which was clearly a sarcastic clapback to the video defending Eminem from the "cancellation attempt" from earlier this month. That particular video, which you can watch below, has been called out as cringey by many social media users. One Twitter user even reposted it and wrote, "I wanna cancel Eminem out of spite now."

While Eminem has been no stranger to backlash throughout his decades-spanning career, a few social media posts went viral this week from Gen Z-ers, who were livid when they heard him rap, "If you f—ing leave again I'm stop you to this bed and set the house on fire," in his hit with Rihanna "Love the Way You Lie." The attempt to "cancel" Eminem eventually made its way to the millennial-aplenty Twitter platform, where the older generation fiercely defended Eminem.

Even Eminem himself appeared to respond to the "cancellation attempt" last Friday with a lyric video for his track "Tone Deaf" off of Music To Be Murdered By: Side B. "Yeah, I’m sorry (huh?)," he begins. "What did you say? Oh, I can’t hear you/I have an ear inf—tion and I c— finger it out (out, haha)/(I need Auto-Tune)." In the second verse, Eminem raps, "It's okay to not like my s—. / Everything's fine, drink your wine, b— / and get offline, quick whinin', this is just a rhyme, b—. / But ask me, will I stick to my guns like adhesive tape? / Does Bill Cosby sedate once he treats to cheesecake and a decent steak? / You Think getting rid of me's a piece of cake?"

I wanna cancel eminem out of spite now pic.twitter.com/IehdeXCvH5 — bisexual tanjiro (@chairn0izes) March 2, 2021

In a tweet announcing the video, Eminem solidified his stance against those calling him out, writing that he "won’t stop even when [his] hair turns grey" — no matter how many times people try to "cancel" him.