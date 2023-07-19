Lil Dirk Cancels Tour Amid Health Issues Following Week-Long Hospitalization

Lil Durk has been forced to cancel several dates of his Sorry for the Drought Tour and backed out of his Rolling Loud Miami performance on Friday amid his recent health issues. The "Pelle Coat" rapper, real name Durk Derrick Banks, was supposed to kick off his tour in Tampa on Friday, July 28, with subsequent shows scheduled throughout the U.S. and in Toronto, but on Tuesday, 24 dates were marked as canceled on the Ticketmaster website.

Currently, the only remaining performances include two in the "3 Headed Goat" rapper's hometown of Chicago, one at the United Center on Aug. 11 and an appearance at the WGCI Summer Jam on Aug. 12. All subsequent dates in August and September are listed as canceled. A show in Tampa, Florida, as well as a performance in Toronto, are listed as "postponed," with no date announced. The musician's appearance at Rolling Loud Miami on Friday is also impacted.

"Since I'm still awaiting to get full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance," Lil Dirk said in a statement published to DJ Akademiks's Instagram account. "While I'm home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I'll be announcing new dates soon. [Still Healing]."

The string of cancellations come after Lil Dirk spent a week in the hospital. TMZ Hip Hop reported Friday that the rapper was taken to the hospital "as a safety measure" after becoming ill in Ohio on July 6. Sources told the outlet that the musician was ultimately admitted to the hospital, where he was treated for dehydration and exhaustion, after it was determined his condition was much worse than originally thought.

"My fans mean everything to me, you're the reason why I do this," the rapper said in a statement. "I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I've become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it's back to business which I'm looking forward to."

The "All Love" emcee, who was previously hospitalized after his Lollapalooza 2022 performance in Chicago, has not further addressed his health. The rapper is currently gearing up for the release of his Almost Healed deluxe album. The original album featured collaborations with artists including Alicia Keys, J. Cole, Chief Wuk, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Rob49, the late Juice Wrld, and Morgan Wallen.