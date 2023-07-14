Lil Durk Spent Week Hospitalized for Dehydration and Exhaustion

Rapper Lil Durk spent the past week in the hospital, where he was treated for dehydration and exhaustion. The "Pelle Coat" rapper, real name Durk Derrick Banks, was hospitalized after becoming ill in Ohio on July 6, a source close to the situation told TMZ Hip Hop. Lil Durk was forced to miss his scheduled performances across Europe as well as the Wednesday ESPY Awards in Los Angeles due to his health crisis.



According to TMZ, the rapper, 30, initially went to the hospital "as a safety measure," but was ultimately admitted after it was determined his condition was much worse than originally thought. While the musician has since been released from the hospital following a week-long stay, he isn't yet ready to return to work. TMZ reports that physicians haven't yet cleared Lil Durk to return to work in any capacity, though he told the outlet in a statement, "Once I get my full energy back, it's back to business which I'm looking forward to."



"My fans mean everything to me, you're the reason why I do this. I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I've become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion," Lil Durk shared. "Once I get my full energy back, it's back to business which I'm looking forward to. [Still healing]."



Lil Durk's hospitalization comes amid the upcoming release of his Almost Healed deluxe album. The original album featured collaborations with artists including Alicia Keys, J. Cole, Chief Wuk, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Rob49, the late Juice Wrld, and Morgan Wallen. The 21-track album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, with the single "All My Life ft. J. Cole" garnering 104.5 million streams on Spotify.



In addition to his upcoming album, the musician has been busy preparing for his Sorry for The Drought Tour, which officially kicks off in Tampa on Friday, July 28. The tour will take Lil Durk across the U.S., with a stop also scheduled in Toronto on Aug. 9, before wrapping in Phoenix on Thursday, Sept. 7. No word on if the beginning dates of the tour will be impacted by his recent hospitalization and doctor's orders to rest.