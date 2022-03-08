Lil Bo Weep, Hip-Hop Artist, Dead at 22

Australian rapper Lil Bo Weep died on March 3. The YouTube star, whose real name was Winona Brooks, was 22. Her death came just days after she spoke to fans about suffering a miscarriage a year ago. In a heartbreaking Facebook post, her father said Brooks “fought hard against her demons” and struggled with depression, PTSD, trauma, and drug addiction.

Back on Feb. 26, Brooks posted a photo of her stomach, adding the caption, “Mourning you.” That same day, she later shared a TikTok clip of her performing, with the caption, “Rest in peace.” In her final Instagram post on March 2, Brooks told her 35,800 followers she wanted to hold a memorial on the anniversary of her child’s death. She also said she believed she could not carry a child to full term after “growing up with a severe eating disorder.”

“Around this time last year, I lost my child, and I would like to do something in remembrance of her,” she said, reports The Sun. “Preferably something with flowers on a beach or spend the day just mourning. I’d really appreciate [it] if anyone in Adelaide would do that with me, so please reach out.”

Brooks’ father, Matthew Schofield, announced his daughter’s death on Facebook. He did not share a cause of death, only noting that her family “lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken.” Brooks “fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picked up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight anymore and we lost her,” Schofield continued.

Brooks started posting music on SoundCloud in 2015. Her song “Codependency” was streamed 5 million times on Spotify, while “Not OK But It’s OK” had 12 million streams. She had over 124,000 subscribers on YouTube, where her song “Untitled” had over 328,000 views. Woods also had 13,000 followers on TikTok.

Since her death, many of Brooks’ fans have shared their condolences on her social media pages. “Rest in peace Winona your music got me through some of my roughest times in life,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “I am so heartbroken I love you endlessly rest in peace lovely soul,” another wrote. “Rest in peace angel. You will never be forgotten,” another added.