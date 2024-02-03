Legendary MC5 Founder Dead: Wayne Kramer Was 75

Legendary MC5 founder Wayne Kramer has died. He was 75. Kramer's official Instagram page first shared the news. "Wayne Kramer passed away today peacefully from pancreatic cancer. He will be remembered for starting a revolution in music, culture, and kindness," read a message on the page.

The message went on to note that for those who "would like to honor Wayne, donations are appreciated to his nonprofit organization, Jail Guitar Doors." Many of Kramer's fans have since shared tributes to the iconic rocker, with Queens of the Stone Age drummer Joey Castillo commenting, "Thank you Brother Wayne...we are forever Grateful for all you've done and given to so many....Rest in Peace." Someone else added, "Your legacy will last long beyond when you pass as it should. Also your generous heart will also continue on hopefully for ages also. Your friends though will miss your wonderful smile, friendship & wise words. RIP dear brother Wayne. Your burned a bright trail."

Kramer, a guitarist and singer, was one of the founding members of MC5. The band formed in Detroit, Michigan in the late '60s and released three albums — one live recording and two studio projects — before disbanding. They later reformed in the early '90s for live performances and touring. Kramer also led a successful solo career and released a number of albums and singles.

In addition to being an acclaimed musician, Kramer was a fervent activist. He was an advocate for those battling substance abuse — having been an addict himself — and he was a proponent for many social justice issues. Kramer also often made appearances at the Democratic National Convention, and was a supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders' bid for the presidency.