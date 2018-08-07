Lady Gaga Heading to Las Vegas for Residency

Lady Gaga is heading to Vegas!

The singer officially announced the details of her upcoming residency on Tuesday, revealing that she will be performing two separate shows to allow her to fully express her many facets as a performer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gaga revealed that her residency will take place at the MGM Park Theater and will begin on December 28. The shows will be collectively titled Enigma and are sure to cover the singer’s wide range of hits.

LADY GAGA ENIGMA

THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT @PARKTHEATERLV

PLUS 4 EXCLUSIVE JAZZ & PIANO ENGAGEMENTS

LITTLE MONSTERS PRE-SALE TOMORROW

ON SALE 8/13. https://t.co/pv0Ib9sGnV #GAGAVEGAS pic.twitter.com/DsZhRH79KH — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 7, 2018

“I can’t wait to share Enigma with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us,” Gaga said in a press release, via Entertainment Weekly. “The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music.”

The first show is titled Lady Gaga Enigma, while the other is Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano. The former is a “brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other,” according to a press release, while the latter will include “stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook.”

During her career, Gaga has embraced a multitude of different musical personas, from the high-energy, over-the-top Mother Monster who debuted hits like “Poker Face” and “Bad Romance” to the Gaga of Hollywood glamour, who fully embraced jazz standards on a duet album with Tony Bennett. Through it all, Gaga has become one of the biggest pop stars of the generation, with her residency sure to highlight her years of experience.

“Working with Lady Gaga and her team has been a career highlight for me,” Bill Hornbuckle, President of MGM Resorts International said in a statement, via Billboard. “What she is planning for Las Vegas audiences is nothing short of spectacular. Welcoming her into our family will firmly position Park MGM as the city’s most exciting new destination.”

A pre-sale for the shows will begin on Wednesday, August 8, at 10 a.m. PT, with those tickets available to members of Gaga’s Little Monsters fan community. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

See Gaga’s full list of dates below.

Enigma dates:

Dec. 28, 30-31

Jan. 17, 19, 24, 26, 31

Feb. 2

May 30

June 1, 6, 8, 12, 14

Oct. 17, 19, 23, 25, 31

Nov. 2, 6, 8

Jazz & Piano dates:

Jan. 20

Feb. 3

June 2, 9

Photo Credit: Getty / Ronald Martinez