Lady Gaga Brings Grammy Audience to Its Feet in Show-Stopping Performance

Lady Gaga brought the crowd to its feet during an emotional piano performance of “Million Reasons” during the 60th annual Grammy Awards and the internet can’t get enough.

This Lady Gaga is the best version #grammys2018 — Michelle Ness (@meeshyamps) January 29, 2018

LADY GAGA IS SO TALENTED — Patrick Kanes Gf (@smcleod6) January 29, 2018

Lady Gaga giving us the chills right off the bat huh — SARAH (@sgf__) January 29, 2018

Gaga is up for two awards during tonight’s ceremony — Best Pop Vocal Album for “Joanne” and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Million Reasons.”

Her performance joins a slew of other superstars slated to hit the stage during music’s biggest night, including Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Kendrick Lamar, Pink, Little Big Town and Childish Gambino.

Overall, Jay-Z leads the awards with eight nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar, who is up for seven awards. Bruno Mars trails with six nominations, while Gamibino, SZA, DJ Khalid and producer No I.D. (who worked on Jay-Z’s 4:44) each earned five nominations.

The awards ceremony returned to New York after a 15-year-long hiatus, in which the show was held in Los Angeles. The massive event returned to the Big Apple and Madison Square Garden for a night entertainers won’t be able to forget anytime soon.