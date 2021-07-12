Rapper KTS Dre Shot 64 Times Moments After Release From Jail

✖

Londre Sylvester, a Chicago rapper who performed under the name KTS Dre, died Saturday night after he suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds. Sylvester, 31, was reportedly ambushed just after he was released from Cook County Jail. A 60-year-old woman with Sylvester at the time is being treated for a gunshot wound to the knee, police said.

Sylvester was apparently ambushed after he was released from the prison and fitted for electric monitoring, police told the Chicago Tribune. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office and Chicago police. The police report identified Sylvester as the victim. The report said Sylvester suffered up to 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body. A full autopsy will not be released for weeks though. Police said they found 59 shell casings around the scene of the shooting on West 27th Street in Little Village.

Chicago rapper KTS Dre is dead after being shot 64 times as he left jail, leaving two others injured. At least 2 gunmen from different cars opened fire. He was shot in the face & chest. He was in jail for over a year on a gun charge, until someone posted his bond last night. pic.twitter.com/nGG4mQIcRm — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 12, 2021

The woman with Sylvester at the time was shot in the knee. She is listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital, police said. A 30-year-old woman walking in the area at the time of the shooting suffered a graze wound to her mouth, police said. She is being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital. After the shooting, the suspects got into their vehicles and fled in different directions, the police report notes. There were surveillance cameras in the area, which police hope to review for evidence, the Tribune reports.

A woman visiting the jail Saturday night told the Chicago Sun-Times she thought fireworks were going off when she heard the gunshots. She was talking to another woman visiting the prison at the time. "We were talking from car to car and I looked at her and said, ‘Those sounded really close," the woman, who asked for her name not to be used, told the Sun-Times. "Moments later, I heard two pops in front of the visiting area, then more in a cadence that couldn’t be anything but gunshots." The witness said if she had not stopped to talk with her friend, she may have been in the area of the shooting.

Sylvester was being held on $50,000 bail after prosecutors alleged he violated the conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case. He was able to post the required $5,000 bail on Friday. Before he was released from custody, he was fit with electronic monitoring.