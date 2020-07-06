Charlie Daniels' Death Has 'Guitar Hero' Fans Reminiscing About 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Controversy
Charlie Daniels' death has sparked a lot of remembrance of the late country music legend, with Guitar Hero fans reminiscing about the game's "Devil Went Down to Georgia" controversy. When making Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, the game's developer — Neversoft — included a cover version of the tune, by guitarist Steve Ouimette. This version of the song utilizes guitar instead of a fiddle.
Daniels was very upset about the use of this version of the song in the video game, and made his stance very clear. In a blog post, he lambasted the game, saying that it has a "dark side" and stating that he feels this to be dangerous for kids and teens. "To tell you the truth the whole thing bothered me and struck me as something that is not the healthiest thing in the world for young, impressionable minds to be exposed to, but the thing that really got me was what they had done with my song," he wrote. Scroll down to see what Guitar Hero fans are saying on Twitter, in the wake of Daniels' death.
My favourite thing about Charlie Daniels is that he wrote an angry blog post about how Guitar Hero had a “dark side” and that it “perverted” The Devil Went Down To Georgia by allowing the devil to win pic.twitter.com/f9AjJN8Mpg— Shiro Sirius (@ShiroSirius) July 6, 2020
Charlie Daniels once got mad at Guitar Hero because it was possible for people to lose while playing "Devil Went Down to Georgia" and that meant that the cartoon guitar devil won.— 👑 𝕽𝖔𝖞𝖆𝖑 👑 (@royaltheartist) July 6, 2020
in a duel of ROCK playing a suped-up version of the famous song. Recently, as I was looking into different versions of the song, I found out that Mr. Daniels himself wrote a blog post condemning the use of his song in guitar hero, calling it "perverted" his original work...— Skyler Carreon (@skylerTC) July 6, 2020
had never used it. This story doesn't really have an ending. I just thought it kind of a funny story. Anyway, RIP Charlie Daniels. Thanks for writing a kick ass song.— Skyler Carreon (@skylerTC) July 6, 2020
I was always a heavy metal music fan, and knew Devil Went Down to Georgia from Guitar Hero, but last year decided to check him out on Spotify since I knew that one song, and wanted to hear what else he did.— Nithard #BLM 🏳️🌈🍃🍃🍃 (@Tholadar) July 6, 2020
I never thought I'd enjoy country music, but he played it so good.
This day has gotten worse somehow. The Devil Went Down to Georgia on Guitar Hero 3 will always be one of my favorite childhood memories. RIP. https://t.co/co7HapWigm— Turner Lyon (@Lyon_JT1) July 6, 2020
Man this sucks. As a Guitar Hero junkie from its inception, The Devil Went Down to Georgia was one of the best and most memorable songs of them all. Charlie Daniels will always have a special place in my heart. RIP https://t.co/K2fSefYZGP— Lifelong Lotte Giants Fan (@cmaysports13) July 6, 2020
Made the original version of The Devil Went Down to Georgia that Guitar Hero players would go on to love. RIP Charlie Daniels https://t.co/W8ZimKLgWO— Arron Lund (@ArronL123) July 6, 2020
A lot of folks have done their own cover of the Charlie Daniels classic The Devil Went Down To Georgia, but the Guitar Hero cover (in their third game) was the best one.
RIP Charlie Daniels https://t.co/1lN95QIDXl— Charles Lee (@Goofyfan_Chuck) July 6, 2020
Such sad news. RIP, Charlie Daniels.
Whenever I hear 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia,' I remember being a kid and playing that final battle against Lou on Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock. 🤘🏾🤘🏾 https://t.co/aHbSfJJC2x pic.twitter.com/NEsphslI0i— Adnan Riaz (@AdnanRiaz9) July 6, 2020
Real OG’s remember “Devil Went Down to Georgia” as the final guitar battle in Guitar Hero 3.
RIP Charlie Daniels. https://t.co/HzaSAWrdhI— Realistic CLE Fan (@RealistCLEFan) July 6, 2020
RIP Charlie Daniels.— Benn (@rutterbean) July 6, 2020
The Devil Went Down To Georgia in guitar hero 3 is the greatest final boss battle of all time and one of my favourite childhood memories.
RIP, I still have my mom's vinyl of the album with the famous Devil Went Down to Georgia. That song always stuck with me because of my love for Guitar Herohttps://t.co/u3b7b6cUEz— Cody Browne (@CodyCafeUSC) July 6, 2020
The reason I am good at guitar today is because I had no friends in high school and could play this song on expert on guitar hero III https://t.co/hsnvxapZra— Cameron Mock (@Cam_e_ronn) July 1, 2020