Charlie Daniels' Death Has 'Guitar Hero' Fans Reminiscing About 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Controversy

Charlie Daniels' death has sparked a lot of remembrance of the late country music legend, with Guitar Hero fans reminiscing about the game's "Devil Went Down to Georgia" controversy. When making Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, the game's developer — Neversoft — included a cover version of the tune, by guitarist Steve Ouimette. This version of the song utilizes guitar instead of a fiddle.

Daniels was very upset about the use of this version of the song in the video game, and made his stance very clear. In a blog post, he lambasted the game, saying that it has a "dark side" and stating that he feels this to be dangerous for kids and teens. "To tell you the truth the whole thing bothered me and struck me as something that is not the healthiest thing in the world for young, impressionable minds to be exposed to, but the thing that really got me was what they had done with my song," he wrote. Scroll down to see what Guitar Hero fans are saying on Twitter, in the wake of Daniels' death.