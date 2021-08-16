Korn Cancels Concert After COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

Just hours before Korn was scheduled to play a concert at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania Saturday the band announced it had to pull the plug due to a positive COVID test "within the Korn camp." The band didn't give any details about who within its camp had tested positive or how the test will affect the summer tour's upcoming dates in a brief statement released Saturday evening.

"Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp. The safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans are our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight," the band's statement reads. "We're deeply sorry for this unfortunate last minute news, but please hold on to your tickets while we work to get your rescheduled date sorted ASAP with Live Nation and the Pavilion at Montage Mountain."

Thanking fans for their "understanding," Korn advised its fans to "stay safe out there," assuring them they would be "back soon" to perform the rescheduled show. Korn kicked off its summer tour on Aug. 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida, bringing in month Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz would to fill in for bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, whom lead guitarist Brian "Head" Welch revealed on July 16 would be sitting out the tour to heal and reflect at home.

Welch spoke to 97.9 GRD’s Tommy Carroll at the Upheaval festival in Michigan, saying Arvizu had fallen back on "bad habits" and needed time to "recharge" with family at home. "Fieldy is good, man. He’s at home, and he’s with his kids," he said at the time. "I wanna say that Fieldy’s a good dad. He’s a good dude, and he has his life structured. The bad habits he talked about in the press, everyone has their issues in life. But those he’ll work on in his own way."

"But that dude is — I look up to him as a dad, actually. He’s had five kids. He always says, ‘I’ve got two thousand kids,’ ’cause it feels like it some days. But he’s a good dad. He’s gone through a lot, man, personally, and he just needs some time off to reflect on himself and his family. That’s it," he continued.