Kid Rock Tells Tucker Carlson He’s ‘Uncancelable’ in New Interview and Social Media Has Thoughts

Kid Rock bragged that he is “uncancelable” in a new interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and social media seems to have taken that as a challenge. The country music rapper has had plenty of controversial moments over the years, but never enough to drive him out of the entertainment industry altogether. His claim also stirred up the usual conversation about what cancel culture really means.

Kid Rock’s interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight hasn’t even aired in full yet and it’s already making waves online. In preview clips shared on social media, Kid Rock says: “I am uncancelable. Cause I don’t give a f—! I’m not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to: no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

Kid Rock insinuates that he would need to lose the patronage of a wealthy sponsor in order to be truly “canceled,” which is not the definition that everyone subscribes to. Some also joked that Kid Rock had already been effectively “canceled” in the sense that he is far from a mainstream entertainer. However, he clearly continues to make a living one way or another.

Viewers also pointed out the irony of claiming complete independence from outside influence on a show like Tucker Carlson Tonight. Just last week, Mother Jones reported on internal Kremlin memos which describe Carlson’s broadcast as “essential” to their agenda. Carlson has been called an “apologist” and even a “shill” for the Russian government – especially since the invasion of Ukraine began.

All in all, Kid Rock’s claim of being “uncancelable” was played as a punchline on social media. The full interview airs on Monday night. Here’s a look at what commenters are saying in the meantime.

‘Legendary’

Users debated the term “legendary” in this context, wondering if it could really be applied to Kid Rock. Many argued about whether his fame has waned by certain metrics.

Not Relatable

Whether Kid Rock was “cancelable” or not, some viewers found him uninteresting. They felt that neither he nor Carlson deserved this kind of platform.

Relevance

Many questioned why Kid Rock warranted an interview on a show that is ostensibly meant to cover national news. They felt that it was contradictory to dedicate so much airtime to an entertainer.

Spam Outrage

Some users were busily spamming the replies to all of Carlson’s posts with links, memes and condemnations of his recent coverage of Ukraine. Many also pointed out the report about his endorsement from the Kremlin.

Russia Memes

Others posted memes about the recent link between Carlson’s rhetoric and Russian state media. They wondered how Russian viewers would relate to Kid Rock if this segment was replayed overseas, as many of Carlson’s other segments have been.

Not Famous Enough

Users joked that Kid Rock is simply not famous enough to be “canceled” anymore.

GIFs

Some users crafted devastating responses out of GIFs of people laughing.