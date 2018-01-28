Kesha Reveals Grammy Throwback With Teenage Justin Bieber

Kesha posted a throwback photo on Instagram on Sunday, calling to mind a simpler night at the Grammy Awards ahead of tonight’s performance.

The pop star posted a picture of herself arm-in-arm with a very young Justin Bieber, with Ringo Starr photo-bombing for good measure.

“Last time I was at the Grammys with @ringostarrmusic and @justinbieber,” she wrote.

The photo was taken in 2010, at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, where Kesha and Bieber presented an award together. A lot has changed since then, besides a growth spurt and a haircut for Bieber.

Kesha’s performance tonight is expected to be the award ceremony’s biggest nod to the Me Too movement. It can’t help but be, in a way, because Kesha is performing her song “Praying,” a triumphant anthem about overcoming sexual abuse. It directly references Kesha’s accusations against her former mentor and producer, Dr. Luke.

when i wrote praying, with ben abraham and ryan lewis, i just felt as if i had gotten a huge weight off of my shoulders. it felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would’ve happened these past few years. pic.twitter.com/7qibyvdzNm — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 27, 2018



In 2014, Kesha sued Dr. Luke for the right to void all their contracts together. The court documents claimed that the producer had “sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally abused [Kesha] to the point where [she] nearly lost her life.” The two have been in a legal battle ever since, with Dr. Luke counter suing for defamation and fighting the charges.

i just want to say that i needed this song in a very real way, im so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the grammys on sunday, and if you need it i hope this song finds you. 💖💖 — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 27, 2018



From the beginning, Kesha was generally supported by others in music and entertainment, if quietly. Dr. Luke has lost business over the issue, which he is constantly complaining about in court. Still, Kesha’s career was unfairly stalled by the whole ordeal, and many fans felt that the legal system and the court of public opinion had let her down.

With the rise of the Me Too movement, Kesha has resurfaced as a beacon of strength and integrity, and the song she’ll be performing tonight is at the center of that. The song, incidentally, is also nominated for best solo performance.