Super Bowl Viewers Zero in on Unexpected Aspect of Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show

Aside from the symbolism showcased throughout his 15-minute plus performance at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Kendrick Lamar’s fashion received much attention. The “Not Like Us” rapper had social media ablaze with his bell bottom jeans. The Compton native stepped onto the American flag-colored set on the field in a pair of lightwash denim jeans that flared at the bottom. He paired them with a custom Nahmias T-shirt. Variety reports his denim jeans are courtesy of French fashion house Celine, with the website describing them as “flared surf jeans in summer dazed wash.” The pricetag isn’t cheap. They retail at $1,300.

His pants of choice received mixed reactions online, but many women viewed him as eye candy and viewed him as a trendsetter. “Whoever put kendrick lamar in those jeans needs a RAISE. the way his thighs and butt looked like in it OH MY LORD,” one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. Another chimed in, “I never paid any attention until tonight but the way Kendrick Lamar fit them jeans and that smile with that beautiful moisturized chocolate skin.”

“Kendrick Lamar bell bottom pants was kinda sexy though…Siri, play ‘In Those Jeans’ by Ginuine,” another wrote. “Take note of Kendrick Lamar’s jeans. That is the perfect Jean and the perfect amount of flare for a guy. Make this more a thing. I want to see this more often. I think they look great and it’s masculine,” added another.

Ahead of his performance, special guest SZA raved about what viewers were going to see while speaking at The Grammys press room. “That’s King Kendrick’s performance, and that is all for him to divulge,” she said earlier this month. “What I can say is he’s worked really hard on it, and I’m so honored to be a part of it,” she added.

Lamar and SZA’s performance set the stage for what’s next to come in their latest collaboration. The two are joining forces for the highly anticipated Grand National Tour as they take stage at 19 stadiums across North America in 2025. The tour kicks off in April 2025.