Kendrick Lamar Plays ‘Not Like Us’ During Super Bowl Halftime Show, and Drake Reactions Pour In

Kendrick Lamar received screams from millions of households and thousands at the New Orleans stadium watching him in person at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. He hit the stage with several special guests, including Samuel L. Jackson, Serena Williams, SZA, and DJ Mustard. Many wondered if he’d perform his popular Drake diss track, “Not Like Us,” during the 15-minute plus performance, and he did so. The people had already declared him as a victor of the longstanding beef and now many believe he solidified such even more with the performance.

“Not Like Us” was released in May 2024. It topped the Billboard charts and became his first solo number-one single since 2017’s “Humble.” It’s not his first time performing the track in front of a large audience. At a surprise Juneteenth concert, Lamar performed the track five times to a full arena. A week before the Super Bowl performance, Lamar took home five Grammys for the track, including song of the year.

Before reaching its peak, Drake versus Lamar was brewing for months. Though they featured on each other’s songs early in their careers, sneak disses began shortly after. Their beef inched back up in October 2023, when J.Cole referred to himself, Drake and Lamar as the “big three” of rap. Lamar disagreed, saying it’s only “big me” in his Future/Metro Boomin song “Like That,” released last spring. “Not Like Us” saw massive success in mere hours of its release. Thus far, it’s been viewed 200 million times on YouTube and reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Kendrick Lamar performing “Not Like Us” and calling Drake a p*do in front of 100M viewers live at the Super Bowl is going down in history,” one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote.