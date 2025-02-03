Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss ‘Not Like Us’ Wins Multiple Grammys Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Kendrick Lamar is having quite the year. Just a week before he’s set to headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Compton, CA is celebrating winning multiple Grammys. The “Not Like Us” has already taken home three awards for the celebrated Drake diss track. Lamar was awarded the coveted gold trophy in the Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video categories.

The diss track topped the Billboard singles charts and crowned Lamar as the winner of the long-simmering beef between him and the Canadian-born rapper. In total, he was nominated in five categories this year.

In the best rap song category, he beat out himself as he was a double nominee in that category for his collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin for “Like That.” GloRilla, Rapsody with Hit-Boy, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign under the artist name ¥$, and Rich the Kid with Playboi Carti were also nominated in the category. Lamar beat Eminem, Common, Pete Rock and Posdnuos to win the Grammy for rap performance. Fellow rappers Eminem and ASAP Rocky were nominated for “Houdini” and “Tailor Swif.” And Taylor Swift herself was also nominated, as was Charli XCX, for “Fortnight” and “360,” respectively in the best video category.

Before this year’s show, Lamar was already the winner of 17 Grammys. Football fans are waiting to see if he’ll perform the diss track at the biggest night in sports. During his Juneteenth show at the Kia Forum, he performed the song six times in a row.

This marks Lamar’s second time performing at the Super Bowl. He was part of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show alongside fellow rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem as well as Mary J. Blige. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper will command the stage at the Feb. 9 game in New Orleans at the Superdome as The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles.