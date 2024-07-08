Kendrick Lamar's Fiancée Whitney Alford Appears in 'Not Like Us' Music Video

Kendrick Lamar isn't letting up on Drake. Weeks after their feud reached an all-time high, he released the accompanying visuals for his diss track against the Canadian rapper for his single, "Not Like Us." In the video, Lamar's longtime fiance, Whitney Aflord, makes an appearance. Drake mentioned Alford in his diss track against Lamar. The video comes after Lamar performed the song six times in a row at his "The Pop Out" concert in June. There are references to Drake and his OVO label, Lamar celebrating with West Coast hip-hop peers, and more hits about the feud are spread throughout the video.

Lamar and Dave Free directed the video. Several prominent West Coast figures, including "Not Like Us" producer Mustard, Tommy the Clown, Compton-born NBA star (and former Toronto Raptors player) DeMar DeRozan, as well as Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, CEO of Top Dog Entertainment label make cameos.

Along with Alford, she and Lamar's two children are in the video. In "Family Matters," Drake's diss track against Lamar, he alleges that Free fathered one of Lamar's children with Alford.

In Drake's "Family Matters," he raps: "Why did you move to New York? Is it 'cause you livin' that bachelor life? / Proposed in 2015, but don't wanna make her your actual wife / I'm guessin' this wedding ain't happenin', right? / 'Cause we know the girls that you actually like / Your darkest secrets are comin' to light," referencing his longtime relationship with Alford.

He adds: "On some Bobby s**t, I wanna know what Whitney need / All that puppy love was over in y'all late teens," noting that Lamar needs to officially marry Alford. In the "Not Like Us" video, Alford, Lamar, and the children are seen dancing together.

Hip-hop heads say Lamar has come out as the king of the feud. "Not Like Us" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.