Kelly Rowland Doubles Down on Defending Chris Brown

Kelly Rowland is doubling down in her support of Chris Brown. After Brown's 2022 American Music Awards tribute to Michael Jackson was pulled at the last minute for reasons unknown at the time, the Destiny's Child alum let it be known that no disrespect toward Brown would be further tolerated. She shut the audience down during a live broadcast when she presented the favorite male R&B artist award. Brown won, but he was not present, so she accepted on his behalf. But before she could get her remarks out, booing ensued, and she wasn't having it. She told the crowd to "chill out" "I want to tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer," she said. "I'll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations." She later clarified her reaction to TMZ.

"I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it," she said. "Before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get," she said. "Even our own things that we have. I think it's just important to remember to be human. We are humans…"We all need to be forgiven for anything we can be doing, anything that we're thinking," Rowland added. "We all come up short in some sort of way. And grace is real."

Rowland's comments were in response to whether the world should forgive Brown for his 2009 attack on Rihanna. The former couple maintained an on again off again relationship for years after before they ultimately split. Brown pled guilty to the attack and was sentenced to five years of probation and 180 days in jail.

American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, who collaborated with Brown on the 2008 duet "No Air," agreed. "People deserve to be able to grow and learn and be able to live their life without things hanging over them. Everybody deserves that … him especially," the singer said.

Speculation about Brown's performance being pulled was reported to have been over the domestic violence issue and Jackson's child molestation allegations. But the AMAs denied such, noting there were creative differences. The tribute was in honor of the 40th anniversary of Jackson's Thriller album.