Kelly Price’s Sister Refutes Claims She’s Been Found, Alleges Singer is Still Missing

According to close family members, the whereabouts of R&B and gospel singer Kelly Price remains unknown. Price’s family says the ‘As We Lay’ singer was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July. Price herself confirmed such in an Instagram post and was having difficulties managing her symptoms. The family alleges that shortly after Price’s announcement, she was admitted to a Georgia hospital and placed on a ventilator. Price was in communication with her family until mid-August but they say they have not heard from her in over a month.

According to a report from TMZ, Price’s children were visiting her and speaking to her regularly. Out of nowhere, they say they received a notification from the hospital that she was released, which confused them as her condition at the time had not improved. Since then, they have not heard nor seen their loved one. On Friday, Sept. 24, it was announced that she was officially listed as a missing person.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Price’s family says her live-in boyfriend has not been cooperative. Investigators in the case do not believe there is foul play involved. After much concern on social media and across the tabloids, Price’s lawyer told TMZ that she was still recovering from COVID-19 at an undisclosed location and that she’d been in contact with select people. An official note was also shared to the singer’s Instagram account.

However, Price’s sister says she still has not heard from her or placed her eyes on her. Her sister, Shanrae Price, called into the Larry Reid Live show and said, “I’m just asking everybody to pray. I understand an attorney has stated that my sister is okay. We don’t know anything until we physically see her. My sister is a very visible person,” she continued. “We haven’t heard anything from her in months. She was very sick with COVID. This is unlike her. No one has heard from her. I know everyone has their own opinions. I don’t do stuff like this but I did want to call in. Until we physically see my sister, we don’t know anything. I’m just asking people please pray okay, because she has two children and it’s just she and I. We lost our mother, we lost our sister six years prior — It’s just she and I.”