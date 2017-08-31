Katy Perry’s New Video Has an Epic ‘Game of Thrones’ Cameo

Game of Thrones fans will get a welcome surprise if they tune in to the latest Katy Perry music video. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, also known as Thor, has a cameo in the pop singer’s new video for “Swish Swish.” GoT fans know Thor as Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane, Cersei Lannister’s bodyguard.

In the preview for the song, we see Perry and a bunch of other celebrities engaging in a comedic basketball game. Perry is the captain of the Tigers and Thor is the captain of the Sheep. The actor is shown taunting his opponents in the clip.

Björnsson hasn’t posted about the clip, but he did model his hilarious wig and fake mustache look from the music video in an Instagram selfie posted back in July.

New Look! What y’all think?? A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

Other celebs in the clip include Molly Shannon as the Tigers’ coach, Terry Crews as the Sheep’s coach, Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo and internet celeb Christine Sydelko. The latter three play Perry’s teammates.

Sportscasters Bill Walton and Rich Eisen cameo as the game’s announcers.

The video will also star Nicki Minaj, who is featured on “Swish Swish.”

Perry announced that the full music video will be released later in the week.

