Katy Perry’s Dramatic New Hair Transformation Leaves Her Almost Unrecognizable

Katy Perry has undertaken another hair transformation, going from her current pixie cut look to add some length with a blonde wig that seems to be part of a video for her collaboration with Daddy Yankee and Snow.

The look itself is likely a wig, backed up by a report from Cosmopolitan and Perry’s appearance at Coachella with fiance Orlando Bloom. But it didn’t stop a few from dropping some praise on the new look via Instagram.

Emma Roberts responded to the photo with a series of heart-eyed cat emojis, while Diplo just responded with a lightning bolt.

“[Oh my God]!!! I needed a warning about this for my soul,” Rivka Sophia Rossi wrote in another comment.

Perry’s collaborator, Daddy Yankee, also responded to the new photo and helped to point it all towards their new remix single together.

“This is what you get when a Puerto Rican boy and a California Gurl meet!” Petty captioned a clip of the song on Instagram. “I hope this song gives u permission to move your poom poom ok.” The singer pointed to a link in her bio in both the song post and photo of her wig that offers a variety of ways to listen all across every streaming platform.

Things have been flying high for Perry throughout early 2019. Not only is she holding it down as one of the trio of judges on American Idol on ABC, she got engaged to Bloom on Valentine’s Day. She outlined his proposal on a recent appearance with Jimmy Kimmel Live, noting how it was all very “Bachelor.”

“It was Valentine’s Day…I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but instead we pulled up to a helicopter,” Perry told the host.”He’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket, and it rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne…We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] and my whole family was there, and all my friends.”

Perry concluded that it was all “very sweet” and Blood “did so well” with the act.

Since then, it has all been positive for Perry. The couple was seen getting very intimate during a recent appearance at Coachella together. She’s also making emotional moments happen on American Idol, while possibly mending a few bridges in her daily life. The main rumor is that the singer is ready to bury the hatchet and work with Taylor Swift.

The two buried their long ongoing feud back in 2018 after Perry aired her grievances and then mailed Swift an actual olive branch to apologize. She then mentioned in a chat with Entertainment Tonight that she’s open to working with Swift or anybody else.

“I mean, I’m making music with Zedd, [so] I’m open,” she mentioned on the iHeartRadio Awards red carpet, referencing her collaboration with the DJ on “365.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Perry will sport any more looks down the road or if she will rock the world with a massive collaboration with Swift to cap off her 2019.