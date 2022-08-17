Kansas Cancels Multiple Concerts Due to COVID-19

The band Kansas' tour continues running into trouble with a COVID-19 outbreak among its crew. The "Carry On Wayward Son" group postponed shows with Blue Oyster Cult this past weekend after multiple members of the band and their touring party tested positive. There were hopes to perform on Thursday and Saturday, but those shows have been canceled.

Back on Aug. 11, the band postponed the Aug. 12 show in Decatur, Illinois, and the Aug. 14 performance in Louisville, Kentucky. "Multiple individuals within the band Kansas and its touring organization have rested positive for, and are experiencing symptoms from, COVID-19," the band's statement read.

The Decatur show was rescheduled for Friday, May 19, 2023, and the Louisville show will take place on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The special guests for both shows will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the original concerts will be honored on the new dates.

Kansas said the tour would resume on Thursday, Aug. 18, but that is not going to happen. They were scheduled to perform in Pittsburg, Kansas that night, and in Selma, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 20 with .38 Special as the special guests. Both shows were canceled since the venues could not reschedule the concerts before the end of 2022. Kansas is now hoping to resume the tour on Aug. 30 in Salem, Oregon at the Elsinore theatre.

Kansas fans in the state of Kansas have had poor luck with the band lately. In July, the group was set to perform at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, but the show was canceled after positive COVID tests within the touring party. The group also had to postpone a show in Camdenton, Missouri. Back in January, the band postponed shows in Fort Worth, Texas and Fort Pierce, Florida after a member of the band came down with an undisclosed illness.

The present members of Kansas are Phil Ehart, Rich Williams, Billy Greet, Ravid Ragsdale, Ronnie Platt, and Tom Brislin. The band is best known for their smash hit singles "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind." Kansas also had a string of successful albums in the late 1970s, with Letoverture (1976), Point of Know Return (1977), and Monolith (1979). They released their most recent studio album, The Absence of Presence, in July 2020.