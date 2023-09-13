Taylor Swift Has Relatable Reaction to NSYNC Reunion

One of the most iconic boy bands in the history of pop music had a triumphant return to the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), and another icon got just as excited as they could in a highly relatable manner. Taylor Swift freaked out when *NSYNC got back together at the MTV VMAs for the first time in years. Even though the boyband hasn't released music together since 2002, the late 1990s/early 2000s pop group reunited tonight in New Jersey to present the Best Pop award at the ceremony. Comprised of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass, it marks the first time the group has gotten together in a decade. And Swift reacted to their appearance on stage as every fan would.

Screaming and cheering for the band, the "Anti-Hero" singer got up from her seat. The VMA camera caught Swift in complete shock as the NSYNC five stepped on stage and got incredibly excited at the sight of the boy band coming back together. Fortunately, Swift would get to meet NSYNC on the stage soon as she was given the VMA award for her music video for her track "Anti-Hero." As a nod to the tradition that's followed by fans during her Eras Tour shows, the band also presented her with a friendship bracelet. She was even more excited about that than she was about winning the award, which is quite understandable considering her excitement. The singer admitted that she could not hold back her excitement when she picked up the award for Best Pop, her first win of the night, after being nominated for an astounding eight awards.

As she clutched her award, Swift said on stage, "I'm not doing well pivoting from 'this'" — referring to *NSYNC standing behind her — "to 'this,'" gesturing to her Moonman. Inquiring what led to the reunion of NYSNC, she said: "Are you doing something? What's going to happen now?" In front of music fans and celebrities, the "Bad Blood" singer could not control her enthusiasm as she admitted: "They're doing something, and I need to know what it is." A child of the 1990s, Swift also confessed to having her own "dolls" of the group.

There have been rumors that the band is indeed working on something, so she may be right after all. It has been reported that NYSNC will release some new music soon in conjunction with an upcoming movie. There is speculation that Timberlake's old boyband will have something to do with the upcoming film Trolls Band Together since Timberlake has provided the voice of Branch in the Trolls movies. The release will be their first in over two decades if the rumor is true.