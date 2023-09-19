Backstreet Boys' Howie Dorough Hints at Tour With *NSYNC

Backstreet Boys singer Howie Dorough has hinted at a possible tour with *NSYNC. TMZ spoke with the boy band member, who said that he and the other Backstreet guys would love to tour with *NSYNC. However, Dorough also said that he thinks it's best to let the reunited "Bye Bye Bye" band have their own time in the spotlight, after being away for so many years.

Notably, TMZ has already reported that *NSYNC currently has no plans to tour or record a new album. According to a source who spoke with the outlet, despite the massive reaction from fans and peers after they reunited on stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick don't plan on restarting their boy band career. Though, the source did add that they all had a great time reconnecting.

(Photo: KMazur/WireImage / getty)

While a new tour and album are looking unlikely, *NSYNC has announced that they've recorded one new single, which will be out later this month. The group recorded a song called "Better Place," their first song together in 20 years. The track is from the Trolls Band Together soundtrack and will be released on Sept. 29. Notably, Timberlake voices the character Branch in the Trolls film franchise, which certainly paved the way for this significant boy band return.

*NSYNC previously reunited in 2019 for a surprise performance with Ariana Grande at Coachella, though Timberlake was unable to join them. Fatone later revealed to Billboard that Timberlake's absence was simply due to obligations of a solo tour he was on at the time. However, the singer noted that it wasn't out of the question that the group could have a full and official reunion at some point in the future.

"Never say never," he said. "I mean, who knew we were going to be doing Coachella a few years ago? I think it just has to be the right time; we all have to be inspired in the moment. But I do think the world needs something again from *NSYNC. I always feel bad that there was no ending because we didn't have a final show, we didn't have a final tour, because we didn't know it was the final days. I think we owe it to the fans to give them something at some point. I just hope it's before I'm 80 years old," he laughed.