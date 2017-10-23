Justin Timberlake Confirmed as Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Performer

Justin Timberlake will perform the Super Bowl LII halftime show. The “Suit & Tie” singer confirmed the news with a video co-starring his friend Jimmy Fallon.

Timberlake will perform on Feb. 4, 2018 at the new U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The video starts with Timberlake asking the Tonight Show host if he has the time. Fallon then tells the singer that he was going to ask the same question. But during the back-and-forth, the question becomes, “Do you half time?”

“I do half time,” Timberlake replies.

“You do half time?” Fallon asks. “You’re doing the half time show at the Super Bowl?”

Timberlake then looks at the camera and the two friends celebrate the news. “I’m doing the half time show!” Timberlake yells.

Timberlake’s performance will come 13 years after the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show with Janet Jackson. During the performance, he ripped off part of Jackson’s outfit, revealing her right breast.

Despite that controversy, Variety reported last month that Timberlake was the frontrunner to perform during the 2018 game. Sources told the site he is working on a new album, which will be released early next year. That will continue the trend of performers using the Super Bowl halftime show to launch a tour or promote a new record.

Variety also reports that Jay Z might stop by to perform with Timberlake. However, on Sept. 20, The Source reported that the rapper declined an offer to headline the show, days after he showed his support for Colin Kaepernick.

Last year’s Super Bowl halftime show performer was Lady Gaga at NRG Stadium in Houston. Her performance drew 117.5 million viewers, even drawing a better average number of viewers than the game itself.

Timberlake’s new record will be the follow-up to The 20/20 Experience, a two-part 2013 release that included “Suit & Tie,” “Mirrors” and “Take Back The Night.”

