Justin Timberlake Reschedules 2019 Tour After Vocal Cord Injury

After postponing the remainder of his tour due to bruised vocal cords, Justin Timberlake has announced the rescheduled dates for his Man of the Woods Tour.

Timberlake is slated to kickoff the rebooted tour on Jan. 4 with a show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The first rescheduled date, his show at Denver, Colorado’s Pepsi Center, will take place on Jan. 28 followed by the rescheduled concert at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 31.

Other rescheduled dates include performances at the Tacoma Dome, Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, Portland’s Moda Center, and Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. The tour is scheduled to wrap on April 13 at Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena.

You can see a complete list of Timberlake’s Man of the Woods Tour dates, as well as check out the rescheduled shows here.

The former *NSYNC singer was forced to postpone six December dates of his tour – Omaha, Nebraska on Dec. 8; Kansas City, Missouri on Dec. 10; and St. Louis on Dec. 13, and two others – as well as half a dozen others due to the health crisis, an announcement he made in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“Hey guys, I’m sure you have heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice,” he wrote. “They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding — I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on the rescheduled dates.”

Prior to that, the “Filthy” singer had been forced to cancel several more shows in the fall due to the same ailment, including shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and in Buffalo, New York and at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

Timberlake’s hit Man of the Woods album was released just before his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the album debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with 293,000 equivalent copes moved.

In October, the singer also released his autobiography Hindsight & All The Things I Can’t See In Front Of Me in October. His bruised vocal chords prompted him to give a completely silent interview when appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the book.