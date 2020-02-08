Justin Timberlake Releases New Song Seemingly About Jessica Biel Following Alisha Wainwright Drama

Justin Timberlake has released a brand new song this week, and it is seemingly about his relationship with wife Jessica Biel, following the drama they went through with Alisha Wainwright. A few months ago, photos emerged of Timberlake and Wainwright holding hands and sitting close to one another while at a Louisiana bar. The pair had been shooting a film together, and explained the situation by claiming that they were just close due to the nature of their characters’ relationship. The situation cause quite a bit of turmoil, and is said to have taken a toll on Timberlake’s relationship with Biel.

Now, the couple are said to be in a better place, and the lyrics of his new collaboration with Meek Mill may be a clue as to how he’s feeling in the wake of the controversy.

In the track, titled “Believe,” Timberlake sings, “You know I still believe, still believe in you and me / ‘Cause every night I go to sleep, go to sleep / I can see it like a movie in my dreams / Put my face in the dirt on the ground / Still, I race off to take back the crown, yes / You can break my body / But you can’t lock the soul of a man down.”

Many social media users have since been commenting on the track, with one user tweeting, “Another brilliant masterpiece of real life story @MEEK MILL & Justin Timberlake.”

“‘Believe’ is an amazing track, that speaks to everyone who has been through tough times and has a will to persevere. I’m ready for the whole album Meek, but for now this track is on loop!!” another user said.

It is so phenomenal! I am 99% sure that you will never see this but thank you for helping me trough so many bad times in my life without even knowing it justin! Your music always cheered me up when I was down and you always inspired me since my childhood! — Benny (@BennyBelieveDE) February 7, 2020

In a previous statement, following the controversy, Timberlake wrote, “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love. A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.”

“I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he continued. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”