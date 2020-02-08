Music

Justin Timberlake Releases New Song Seemingly About Jessica Biel Following Alisha Wainwright Drama

Justin Timberlake has released a brand new song this week, and it is seemingly about his relationship with wife Jessica Biel, following the drama they went through with Alisha Wainwright. A few months ago, photos emerged of Timberlake and Wainwright holding hands and sitting close to one another while at a Louisiana bar. The pair had been shooting a film together, and explained the situation by claiming that they were just close due to the nature of their characters’ relationship. The situation cause quite a bit of turmoil, and is said to have taken a toll on Timberlake’s relationship with Biel.

Now, the couple are said to be in a better place, and the lyrics of his new collaboration with Meek Mill may be a clue as to how he’s feeling in the wake of the controversy.

In the track, titled “Believe,” Timberlake sings, “You know I still believe, still believe in you and me / ‘Cause every night I go to sleep, go to sleep / I can see it like a movie in my dreams / Put my face in the dirt on the ground / Still, I race off to take back the crown, yes / You can break my body / But you can’t lock the soul of a man down.”

Many social media users have since been commenting on the track, with one user tweeting, “Another brilliant masterpiece of real life story @MEEK MILL & Justin Timberlake.”

“‘Believe’ is an amazing track, that speaks to everyone who has been through tough times and has a will to persevere. I’m ready for the whole album Meek, but for now this track is on loop!!” another user said.

In a previous statement, following the controversy, Timberlake wrote, “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love. A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.”

I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he continued. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

