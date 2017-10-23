NFL Says ‘No Ban’ on Janet Jackson Performing at Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

Now that Justin Timberlake is the star of the Super Bowl 52 halftime show, the NFL says he could reprise his infamous duet with Janet Jackson from football’s biggest night in 2004, should he want to.

“There’s no ban,” the league confirmed to TMZ Sports, denying rumors that the “Rythym Nation” singer was blackballed from the NFL following her wardrobe malfunction during Super Bowl 38’s halftime performance.

Jackson hasn’t worked with the NFL since an incident during Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body” left her breast and nipple shield exposed for half a second during the televised show. This mix-up, coupled with the fact that Jackson hasn’t worked with the NFL since, left many to believe the pop star was barred from working with the league.

Please trend #JusticeForJanet. The NFL still hasn’t lifted the ban but Justin is free to perform its wrong and she deserves better. — ً (@LuxxSOCIAL) October 23, 2017

But Timberlake, who accidentally pulled the leather layer off Jackson’s top during their suggestive number, has clearly patched things over to land the coveted halftime show in February, and the NFL says he can bring in whoever he wants — Jackson included.

So if Timberlake dared to try “Rock Your Body” another time, apparently the league would allow it.

The “Suit and Tie” singer’s halftime news also has fans wondering (read: praying) whether an *NSYNC reunion is possible, especially since the band members will soon be spending time together for their Hollywood Walk of Fame celebration.

Though nothing is confirmed, Joey Fatone says he’s on board with the idea of a “Bye Bye Bye” reunion.

“We’ve done the Super Bowl before,” Fatone told a TMZ cameraman. “It’s one of those things, just like we did at the MTV Awards. You know, if someone asks to do it, it it’s right, then we do it. If everybody can’t do it, then we don’t do it. It’s pretty simple.”

But whether you’re team Jackson or team *NSYNC, you’ll likely have to wait and see whether Timberlake gets an old gang back together.

“We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests,” an NFL spokesperson remained tight-lipped on the subject. “Along with Pepsi, we’re exited to have Justin Timberlake.”

