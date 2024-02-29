Justin Timberlake Confirms New *NSYNC Music Is Coming

*NSYNC fans can get excited for Justin Timberlake's new album. After the iconic boy band reunited for the first time in more than two decades for their song "Better Place," Timberlake seemingly confirmed that he's teamed up with his former bandmates for yet another track.

Timberlake, 43, took to TikTok to confirm his collaboration with *NSYNC's JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone on the new song "Paradise," which will appear on his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was. The "Selfish" singer coyly confirmed the reunion Wednesday while responding to a fan's TikTok comment, which read, "Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called Paradise." In response, Timberlake shared a video that shows him pulling down a pair of sunglasses and clearly blinking twice before pulling the glasses back up and flashing a smile.

The fan's comment originally appeared on Timberlake's video that showed him discussing the thought that went into the deluxe vinyl edition of his new album, which is set for release on March 15. "We created a whole world around this," Timberlake said of the album art. "The idea being the biggest version of yourself that you have in your mind versus the smallest version of yourself. And everything in between these two people being everything you thought it was."

The "Mirrors" artist previously teased a reunion with *NSYNC during a January appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, telling the American Idol winner, "We've been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too." *NSYNC's new song "Better Place" was released in September as part of the soundtrack of Trolls Band Together, which Timberlake said was a "fun" experience. "It's kind of crazy, like, there's so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry," he revealed.

Timberlake added of getting back in the studio for his new album, "Growing up in the industry and getting access to so much in the studio, I just became like a studio rat. Like I just loved being in there and I loved the creative process and also as it pertains to harmonies." He teased, "I spent some time with four other guys doing a lot of harmonies."

Timberlake is also set to embark on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in April, although there's been no confirmation if his former bandmates will make any appearances along the way.