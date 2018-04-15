Justin Bieber Punches Man Who Allegedly Choked Woman at Coachella

Justin Bieber may be adding superhero to his resume after rescuing a damsel in distress from an abusive ex-boyfriend.

TMZ reports that Bieber was attending a Coachella party host by Patrick Schwarzenegger on Saturday night with a friends. The “Sorry” singer was said to have been talking to partygoers when a man, presumed to be intoxicated, stormed in and grabbed a woman by the throat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bieber and his friend reportedly stepped in to help the woman, who appeared to be the ex-girlfriend of the aggressor. As the pair attempted to calm the man down, he repeatedly told them to “Go f— yourself.”

The 24-year-old pop star allegedly then punched the unnamed man in the face and threw him against a wall. These actions allowed the woman to break free.

The man was soon thrown out of the party, but his night of crimes did not end there. He allegedly chased down an SUV because he believed Bieber was inside it. He started beating on the vehicles while screaming Bieber’s name.

Cops were then called and the aggressor was said to be arrested.

Bieber has not commented on the incident.

The “Love Yourself” singer has kept out of the public eye a lot as of late. He seems to be shedding his “bad boy” image in favor of something a little bit more wholesome.

Part of this allegedly stems from his growing re-dedication to religion.

TMZ has sources saying that the singer has “rededicated his life to Christ” and is looking to get more involved in church life.

Bieber was raised Christian and has recorded religious songs before, such as “Pray” and “Silent Night” on his Christmas album, Under the Mistletoe. However, his connection to the Hillsong Church in Australia has strengthened to the point were he has been “virtually joined at the hip with Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz” in recent months.

These reports were backed up by Australian TV personality Richard Wilkins, whose sources tell him that not only does Bieber want to focus on faith, but he is also considering starting a church.

“I am led to believe that the real reason he has come off the road is because he wants to reconnect with his faith and he may be even planning to start his own church,” Wilkins said. “We know that he was in the country a few weeks ago having meetings and attending the big Hillsong convention that they had here. [He’s] very close to a lot of the Hillsong people.”

The star’s kinder outlook ppears to be shinging through based on this scary Coachella part run-in, as well as another recent incident when Bieber was struck by another driver in Los Angeles.

Bieber’s vehicle suffered minor damaged to its rear when a Range Rover crashed into it. As TMZ footage shows, Bieber seemed to be rather friendly with the other driver, despite being on the receiving end of crash. He is shown walking back to the other car and flashing a thumbs up while checking on the other driver.

Photo Credit: ABC / Image Group LA