Judy Garland’s Daughter Diagnosed With Brain Tumor After Collapsing

Lorna Luft, the daughter of Judy Garland, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after a scary backstage incident.

The 65-year-old singer was performing at the Pizz Express Jazz Club in London when she began “forgetting lyrics and monologue,” according to Mirror.

After the show, she collapsed backstage. She was then rushed to the hospital by her husband, Colin Freeman. Doctors there diagnosed her with a brain tumor.

“Following admission to hospital, Luft has been initially diagnosed with a brain tumor,” Luft’s representative told Mirror. “Further information will be available following additional medical tests and examinations.”

Luft herself has not issued a statement. Her official Facebook has also not shared any messages about the diagnosis.

The event page for Luft’s Sunday night show at Pizza Express is still live, but it is unclear if the event will still take place.

Ahead of the diagnosis, Luft, the daughter of Garland and producer Sidney Luft, was in the midst of a breast cancer battle.

She discovered she had breast cancer in 2012 and completed treatment in 2013. The cancer returned in June 2015, but she is currently in remission.

Luft is an accomplished musician, actress, author and producer. She regularly appeared on stage and screen over the years, and she toured performing her mother’s songs and other songs from the American songbook.

She is an Emmy-winning producer for her work on the 2001 mini-series Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, which was based on her 1998 book Me and My Shadows: A Family Memoir.