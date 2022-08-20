Johnny Depp Could Be Crashing a Major Awards Shown

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards may have quite the guest. TMZ reports that Johnny Depp may be creasing the show, and it's reportedly been in the works for months. VMA production sources tell the media outlet that Depp's been in discussions with show producers to dress up as the network's famous Moonman -- recently renamed as the Moonperson -- and show face at some point during the live broadcast on Aug. 28. Depp is no stranger to the MTV family, winning 5 MTV Movie Awards over the years, including in the categories of Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award in 2012.

The appearance comes on the heels of the recent announcement of Depp's long-awaited return to film. He also has a new deal with Dior. The fashion and accessories brand signed the Pirates of the Caribbean star to a multi-year, 7-figure extension to continue as the face of the Sauvage fragrance line.

It's not known if Depp will take home any awards this year. But he has diehard fans. And it's been shown throughout the course of his multi-year divorce and defamation trial against his ex-wife, Aquaman star Amber Heard. He won a suit against her for speaking about alleged abuse she suffered at his hands during their brief marriage. Heard penned an op-ed in 2018 for The Washington Post. Though she didn't name Depp, it was obvious to many he was the alleged abuser. The jury sided with Depp, and now Heard owes him millions, though she plans to appeal.

The awards show is said to be major this year. Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honored with the global icon award. The event will be hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. Minaj, 39, is set to get the Vanguard Award. She'll perform for the first time since 2018, and she's also been nominated for best hip-hop video.