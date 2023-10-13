NSYNC Fans Get Bad News Amidst Reunion for New Song 'Better Place'

NSYNC recently dropped their first new single in 20 years, but fans are getting some bad new surrounding the track. The beloved boy band recorded a song called "Better Place," for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. Notably, NSYNC member Justin Timberlake voices the character Branch in the Trolls film franchise, which certainly paved the way for this significant boy band return.

However, a source who spoke with TMZ revealed that NSYNC has no plans to tour together or record a new album. This comes after they guys received a massive reaction from fans and peers for their MTV Video Music Awards reunion in September. TMZ reported that Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick all had a great time reconnecting, but they don't plan on restarting their boy band career.

Even thought it's not happening yet, back in 2021 Timberlake told The Radio Times (via The Mirror) that he wouldn't rule out an *NSYNC reunion. "I don't have a crystal ball for what will happen with the music industry in the months, or years, to come. That's something that weighs on my mind in a heavy way," he said at the time, then going on to note that he was more focused presently on his new movie. "We will have to see what happens in terms of live music, and I appreciate the question, but my focus right now is on Palmer."

*NSYNC previously reunited in 2019 for a surprise performance with Ariana Grande at Coachella, though Timberlake was unable to join them. Fatone later revealed to Billboard that Timberlake's absence was simply due to obligations of a solo tour he was on at the time. However, the singer noted that it wasn't out of the question that the group could have a full and official reunion at some point in the future.

"Never say never," he said. "I mean, who knew we were going to be doing Coachella a few years ago? I think it just has to be the right time; we all have to be inspired in the moment. But I do think the world needs something again from *NSYNC. I always feel bad that there was no ending because we didn't have a final show, we didn't have a final tour, because we didn't know it was the final days. I think we owe it to the fans to give them something at some point. I just hope it's before I'm 80 years old," he laughed.