Jessica Simpson Shares Major Statement Post-Divorce With First Onstage Performance in 15 Years

Jessica Simpson is back to her first love: music. After announcing she was recording new tunes in Nashville via her Instagram months ago, the “With You” singer took to her social media once again to reveal videos and images of her first time performing live in over a decade.

“Last night, was my first performance in 15 years. It was an emotional coming back home to the best part of myself. Thank you for embracing me. You know that I have so much to say, but this lucky voice gets to soar again tonight. I love y’all. More to come…” she captioned the post. She was seemingly performing newly recorded music.

Several famous faces chimed in under the comment section of the post. “Fly like an 🦅” comedian Chelsea Handler wrote. Former Pussycat Dolls member Melody Thornton wrote, “Yes 🙌🏾 🔥🔥🔥 Yes Yes YES!!! 💃🏽🎉”

Simpson, 44, released the single “Leave” on Friday, March 7. The song is from her upcoming EP Nashville Canyon: Part 1. She announced she and her husband Eric Johnson were separating after 10 years of marriage two months ago after months of speculation and cryptic posts. The former couple share three children together.

In the single, she sings of a former lover who left her for another woman. She previously revealed the new music “speaks for itself.”

“What we had was magic/Now you made it tragic/Giving her what you gave to me/Now the well that you drink from’s empty/Your weakness made me lonely,” she sings. “Unholy matrimony/Did you do to her what you did to me? Was she on her knees?”

Whether it’s about her own experience in her marriage to Johnson isn’t confirmed. The fashion and accessories house founder said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time confirming their separation that they’d been “been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage.”