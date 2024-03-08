Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Celebrates First Anniversary of Retirement From Sex Work

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO just revealed that she's celebrating a big personal milestone: the one-year anniversary of her retirement from sex work. Over on Facebook, Bunnie re-shared a post from March 6, 2023, in which she shared that she had "just officially shut down my spicy site," seemingly referring to Onlyfans.

Reflecting on the occasion, Bunnie confessed that, at the time, she "was SO scared to let go of that part of my life" because it had been so lucrative for her. She went on to share that she knew she just need to have "faith [and] let God have it," to which she says she made "back 10 fold" what she sacrificed. Lastly, she thanked all her fans ans supporters who have followed her over the years.

Alyssa "Bunnie XO" DeFord is a podcaster, model, and YouTuber who is most well-known for her widely popular Dumb Blonde podcast. Real name Bunnie DeFord, the social media star was born in Nashville in the early '80s, per Legit. Prior to her relationship with Jelly Roll, Bunnie was an escort.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO met in Las Vegas roughly seven or eight years ago, but didn't immediately become an item. Speaking to Taste of Country Nights, Jelly Roll recalled, "She was with some abusive douchebag, and they came to a show, and we were backstage. They split, and I'm not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers. We had mutual friends. She said, 'Yo. Just plug me in with Jelly.'"

On Aug. 31, 2016, Jelly Roll and Bunnie said their I Do's. Recently reflecting on the big day, Jelly Roll wrote in an Instagram post, "Seven years ago my wife and [I] stumbled into a little chapel in Las Vegas. 7 years later we walked into that same little chapel and renewed our vows." He added, "My only regret on the night we got married was I never got to see her in a dress.... We made that right . I may have never gave my wife the wedding she truly deserved but I plan on giving her the life she deserves for the rest of it. I love you more anything mama bear. You are my anchor."